United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $795.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $774.00 to $795.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $716.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $680.84 and a 200-day moving average of $676.52. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

