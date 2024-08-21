United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.37 and last traded at $128.46. 964,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,213,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

