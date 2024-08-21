United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 4,987,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,423,731. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

