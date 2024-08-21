Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0907 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ultra has a total market cap of $34.61 million and $1.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00572219 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00039208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008049 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08817777 USD and is up 8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,264,511.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

