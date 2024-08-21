Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $392.61 and last traded at $380.17. Approximately 1,082,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 860,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.23.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.74 and a 200 day moving average of $432.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

