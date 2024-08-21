U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

