Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.65

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 35863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $696.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,109,692.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

