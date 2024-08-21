Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 20,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 133,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.