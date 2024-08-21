Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 3%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76. 93,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 223,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
