Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 52-Week High at $352.14

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $352.14 and last traded at $351.22, with a volume of 93205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

