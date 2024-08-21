TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $366,410.00, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 40.3%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

