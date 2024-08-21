Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.0 %
TD opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
