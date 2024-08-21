Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.34

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.34 and last traded at C$26.34, with a volume of 13583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPZ. Desjardins raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.1817651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

