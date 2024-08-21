Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,208,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,671,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Tilray Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
