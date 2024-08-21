The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Acquires £22,800 in Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,625.78).

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.34. The company has a market capitalization of £365.38 million, a PE ratio of -390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The Rank Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.40 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.30).

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RNK

About The Rank Group

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.