The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.34. 3,457,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average of $353.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.