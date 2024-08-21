The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.9% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $367.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,054. The stock has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

