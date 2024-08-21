The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

