The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $7.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,542,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,871. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.87. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

