Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

