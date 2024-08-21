Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $117.31 billion and $52.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,258,419,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,294,453,953 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
