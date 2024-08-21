Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.95

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.95 and last traded at $157.95, with a volume of 188826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

