Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE THC opened at $155.22 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.