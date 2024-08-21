Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on THC
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,186,587 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.