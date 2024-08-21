Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Trading Down 2.9%

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 16,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 24,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TECX

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.