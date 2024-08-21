TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 0.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,030 ($39.37) and last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.57). 17,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 92,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,060 ($39.76).

TBC Bank Group Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,787.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,921.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

