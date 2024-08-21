Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

