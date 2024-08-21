Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Trading Up 12.8 %

Target stock traded up $18.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. 17,963,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 9.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 54.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.