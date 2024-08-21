Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $564.68. The company had a trading volume of 831,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,372. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.82 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

