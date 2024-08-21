Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,679. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,679. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,264. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 53,928 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,878,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.