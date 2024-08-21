Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 5,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Superior Plus Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

