SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.08.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.