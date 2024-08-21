Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $181,261.80 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,585,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

