Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Purchases 20,000 Shares

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 345,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,280.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 70,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,979. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

