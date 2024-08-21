SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

STKL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $725.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

