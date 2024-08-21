Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AGCO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,517,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,733,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 221,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $132.94.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

