Summit Global Investments Takes $562,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.67.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,126.57. 291,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,900. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,070.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,061.04. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

