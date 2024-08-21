Summit Global Investments Takes $507,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. 193,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

