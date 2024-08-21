Summit Global Investments Takes $321,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,492. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

