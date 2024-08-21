Summit Global Investments Takes $242,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after buying an additional 60,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 110.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $5,845,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

