Summit Global Investments Sells 6,729 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. 389,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

