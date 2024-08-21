Summit Global Investments Sells 4,603 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.35.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $360.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

