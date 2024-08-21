Summit Global Investments Sells 3,313 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.61. 198,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day moving average is $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $247.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.