Summit Global Investments Sells 3,051 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 2,346,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

