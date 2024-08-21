Summit Global Investments Sells 2,935 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

NYSE:OSK traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. 176,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,737. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

