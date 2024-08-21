Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lennar were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,455. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

