Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.69. 1,601,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

