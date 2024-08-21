Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $61,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $11,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 1,447,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

