Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 607,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

