Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,344.0% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 133,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,670 shares of company stock worth $7,374,352. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $838.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $775.44 and a 200 day moving average of $757.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

