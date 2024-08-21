Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. 133,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $125.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

